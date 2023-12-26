El Phantasmo Reveals His NJPW Contract Expires on January 31

– During a recent interview with Wrestle Inn, NJPW star El Phantasmo revealed that his NJPW contract is set to expire on January 31. He also said he plans on waiting until after the event to start exploring what works best for his career. Below are some highlights of Phantasmo’s comments:

On what it means if he can’t win his match at Wrestle Kingdom 18: “If I can’t win at Wrestle Kingdom, then I think I need to take a step back and reassess my position in New Japan, whether I belong in New Japan, or maybe it’s time to look elsewhere and see if I need to reinvent myself and start from scratch elsewhere. Or if I can get it done and take that top gaijin spot, I mean, that’s why we’re here.”

El Phantasmo on when his contract expires: “But I think a lot of it rests on what happens at Wrestle Kingdom because I think all you guys know that January 31 is contract, and I know [Will] Ospreay’s already signed with AEW. I know you guys know that [Kazuchika] Okada is in talks with people. I don’t publicly talk about it a lot, but my deal’s up January 31, and I’m going to wait until after Wrestle Kingdom to really start thinking about what’s best for my future.”

According to Fightful Select, El Phantasmo told Fightful and Sean Ross sapp that he’s heading into a contract period and hinted to the outlet that his deal is ending at the end of January 31 as well.

During his run in NJPW, Phantasmo has become a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and a two-time Super J-Cup winner. He and tag team partner Hikuleo are also the current reigning Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions.

At Wrestle Kingdom 18, El Phantasmo and Hikuleo will challenge Bishamon and The Guerrillas of Destiny in a Winner Takes All tag team matchup for the IWGP Heavyweight and Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles. The event will be held on January 4, 2024 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. It will be streamed live on NJPW World.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestle Inn with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.