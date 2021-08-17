El Rey Network Officially Relaunches on Roku

The El Rey Network is officially back, having relaunched on the Roku Channel. Robert Rodriguez’s cable channel, which was the host network for Lucha Underground, launched on Tuesday as a 24/7 linear channel on the streaming device’s Roku Channel.

It was announced earlier this month that El Rey would be returning as a streaming channel through Cinedigm. The network is, as I am writing this, playing an old episode of the Vampiro Unleashed talk show so it is using at least some of its wrestling-related library content. At this time there is no word on whether Lucha Underground will be part of the schedule.