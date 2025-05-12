wrestling / News

Elayna Black Set To Return to BLP At ‘Have You Heard’ Event

May 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
BLP Elayna Black Image Credit: BLP

The former Cora Jade will return to Black Label Pro Wrestling for her first match in the promotion since 2020. Elayna Black is set to wrestle at BLP Have You Heard, which happens on June 14 in Crown Point, IN.

