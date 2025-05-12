Elayna Black Set To Return to BLP At ‘Have You Heard’ Event

The former Cora Jade will return to Black Label Pro Wrestling for her first match in the promotion since 2020. Elayna Black is set to wrestle at BLP Have You Heard, which happens on June 14 in Crown Point, IN.

**HAVE YOU HEARD?** Elayna Black makes her BLP return as we return to Crown Point at the Crown Antique Mall!

Tickets are available now at the link below. June 14th. Crown Point, IN.

12 PM

