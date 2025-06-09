Elayna Black Says She Almost Felt A ‘Sense of Relief’ Following WWE Release

During an interview with TMZ (via Fightful), Elayna Black spoke about her release from WWE last month and said that she almost felt a ‘sense of relief’ from it. Black previously wrestled as Cora Jade in WWE and was part of the NXT roster.

She said: “Amazing. I feel like, obviously, it comes in waves. No one wants to lose their dream job. But I’ve never felt such a sense of relief, almost. Just that the world is at my exposure to do whatever I want, whether it’s I am going to continue wrestling. But whatever other opportunities come after this, I’m really excited and I feel… For the first time in a while, very happy with the present and just how life is right now.“