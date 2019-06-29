Eli Drake Announced As Newest NWA Signee at ROH Best in the World

– Eli Drake is NWA’s newest signee and will team with Nick Aldis tonight at ROH Best in the World. Drake was announced by Aldis as signing with the National Wrestling Alliance at the PPV. He will team with Aldis against the Briscoes at the PPV.

Drake announced his free agency from Impact in June after being fired in May. Aldis was originally set to team with Colt Cabana against the Briscoes, but Cabana had to pull out due to a leg injury.