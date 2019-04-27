Eli Drake Tweets Photo of Boarding Pass to Toronto, Possibly Teasing Rebellion Appearance

– Well, that’s certainly an interesting turn of events. Eli Drake tweeted out a photo today showing that he’s flying from Los Angeles to Toronto today, where Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion event is being held tomorrow. You can check out that photo below.

As previously reported, Eli Drake’s contract with Impact Wrestling was said to have been terminated on April 7. There was an even a report stating that Impact might pursue legal action against him for breach of contract.

Eli Drake recently confirmed to 411mania in our exclusive interview that his contract with Impact Wrestling was slated to expire on May 31. This was before the news that Impact had apparently released Drake over public statements he had made about the company.