Eli Isom Discusses Embarrassing Moments, Best Advice, And More

– Shinobi Shadow Squad member Eli Isom recently participated in ROH’s 10 Questions series. Below are some highlights:

2. What’s the best advice you’ve been given about the wrestling business and who gave it to you?

One time Delirious told me [unintelligible gibberish], which roughly translates to: “Have confidence and don’t worry about messing things up.” It might not sound like much, but this has helped me so much, especially since I’m still so early on in my career.

4. What’s your most embarrassing moment in pro wrestling?

It happened when I wrestled PJ Black in Pittsburgh. We were having a great back and forth match, and I started to gain some momentum. At one point I even had the upper hand on PJ. It was at this point where I tried to hit PJ with a springboard dropkick, but much to my surprise when I went up for the springboard I found myself quickly coming back down. I clipped my foot, went completely head over heels and ate it hard as I smacked off the mat. What made it even worse is that up until that point I had never messed up a springboard before. Soon after, PJ took control and won the match, and I found out the hard way why they call those types of moves high-risk maneuvers.

10. What’s something about Cheeseburger and Ryan Nova that know no one knows?

One thing about Cheeseburger that people might not realize is that no matter what he’s eating he always takes a picture of it first. He could be eating cereal at 3 a.m. in his room all by himself and you better believe he’s going to take a picture of it and post it online. As far a Nova goes, there’s nothing he loves more than Spider-Man memes. Specifically Tobey Maguire Spider-Man memes.