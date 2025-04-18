Elijah Burke Shares Memories Of First Meeting Shad Gaspard

Elijah Burke recently looked back at his first time meeting the late Shad Gaspard. Gaspard is known for his time in WWE as part of Cryme Tyme with JTG and passed away in May of 2020 in the process of rescuing his son from a riptide. Burke appeared on Busted Open Radio ahead of the Beast Invitational Cup Tournament that took place in Florida in Gaspard’s honor and recalled meeting him in OVW.

“Where do we start when we talk about Shad Gaspard, a.k.a Beast,” Burke began (per Wrestling Inc). “He was the first individual to walk up to me when I arrived in OVW. Immediately took me under his wings, trying to become my big brother. I had to let him know that I was still the bigger … we just honoring a great individual who did so much, had an impact on so many people lives in the world of professional wrestling and outside of it and we want to keep that memory going.”

Burke added, “I just remember him as my brother, he was my brother in the bond, we started together we grew together and we developed a strong bond with one another throughout our careers.”

The event took place last week in Jacksonville under the auspices of Burke’s Love Alive charity.