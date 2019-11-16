WWE News: Elimination Chamber Date and Venue, Charlotte Flair On Her Trip To India, Shawn Daivari On UpUpDowndown

– WWE has announced that the 2020 edition of Elimination Chamber will happen at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on March 8, 2020. This will be the first time the PPv and the match type have happened in the city.

– Charlotte Flair recently went on a trip to India and wrote about it on Twitter. She wrote: “I have fallen in love with India. I could feel the strong sense of family, the love for celebration and the people’s generosity. Thank you to everyone who made my visit special; the cuisine, Bollywood dancing and learning to drape my own saree. I will have these memories forever!”

– The latest edition of UpUpDownDown features WWE producer and former superstar Shawn Daivari.