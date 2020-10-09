Email Reportedly Shows Candy Cartwright’s WWE Bookings Were Canceled Due to ‘Past Issues’ With Talent

An email revealed amid Candy Cartwright’s lawsuit against WWE, Matt Riddle, and more appears to show that she did have bookings canceled this year over “past issues” with a WWE talent. As previously reported, Cartwright filed a lawsuit against WWE, Riddle, Gabe Sapolsky, and EVOLVE over her allegation that Riddle sexually assaulted her. During that filing, she stated that she had bookings with WWE and EVOLVE on or around January 31st, 2020 and that Riddle told her that she would lose bookings if she didn’t perform sexual acts for him. Cartwright alleged that when she refused, Riddle told WWE and EVOLVE that he didn’t want her working with them and was told that “issues with talent” led to her bookings being canceled.

That leads us to an email sent to Cartwright (real name Samantha Tavel) by Drake Wuertz, who is the Extra Talent Liaison for WWE as well as a referee. Babyface Vs. Heel has a screenshot of the email, which was included as evidence in the back-and-forth over the restraining order that Riddle tried to get against Cartwright but eventually had voluntarily dismissed.

In the email, which is dated January 31st, Wuertz writes:

“Samantha I regret to inform you that we will have to cancel your booking for this Wednesday[,] February 5th[,] as well as March 4th. Apparently there were some past issues I wasn’t aware of with you and one of our talent that would not make for an ideal work environment. Good luck to you in your career.”

WWE previously issued a statement on Thursday regarding the lawsuit which read: