Ember Moon and Mystery Partner Set to Face Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Tonight

– WWE.com has announced another match for tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live. Ember Moon will be bringing in a mystery partner to team up with her against the team of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. You can check out the full match announcement below. Previously, Rose and Deville challenged Ember to find a partner to face them for tonight’s match.

Ember Moon and a mystery partner to face Rose & Deville The rivalry between Ember Moon and Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville has been intense. Though she defeated Rose two weeks ago, The War Goddess let her rivals know that matters were far from settled. In response, Rose & Deville dared Moon to find a partner and face them in tag team competition. Who has Ember chosen to even the odds? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

As previously reported, The IIconics will also defend their women’s tag team titles tonight on Smackdown against the Kabuki Warriors.