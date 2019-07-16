The IIconics Set to Defend Tag Titles Against Kabuki Warriors Tonight

– The Kabuki Warriors will finally get their title shot. WWE.com has just confirmed a huge match for Smackdown Live tonight. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) will challenge The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay) for the women’s tag team titles. You can check out the full announcement below.

The Kabuki Warriors to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics Paige warned Peyton Royce & Billie Kay that a reckoning was coming for them. It’s here. After defeating The IIconics in a non-title match in Tokyo last month, The Kabuki Warriors earned the right to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Asuka & Kairi Sane will get their opportunity at the titles tonight. Can The Kabuki Warriors bring The IIconics’ reign to an end, or will the champions prove that the future is IIconic?

