Ember Moon Says She Still Regularly Speaks With Shotzi

– During a recent Highspots Sign It Live event, former WWE NXT Superstar Ember Moon discussed which WWE Superstars she still regularly keeps up with, including her former tag team partner, Shotzi. The two women teamed together in WWE NXT last year and also held the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ember Moon on how she still talks regularly with Shotzi and Xavier Woods: “We still talk every, like, I try to check on her as much as I can. She is like my sister, yo. Yeah, I talk to Lexi, Bliss. Alexa Bliss. She’s my other bestie. I still talk to Naomi quite a bit as well. We talk about dying hair quite a bit. It would be a conversation, you wouldn’t understand half of what we were talking about, about halfway through. But we always seem to message each other when one of us is dying hair or doing hair. I’m like, ‘hey girl, was thinking about you’. She’s like, ‘how’d you know?” And she’d like, take a picture and be like, ‘I’m doing my hair today.’ Yeah, I mean, to be honest, I try to keep up with everyone because they all made an impact on my life and I honestly wouldn’t be the same person I am today without a lot of those women and men backstage. You know, I still talk to Xavier from time to time. He’ll check in on me, same thing.”

Ember Moon on finding enjoyment in watching bad wrestling: “Not the one they should probably see. So here’s the thing, I find enjoyment out of like, bad wrestling. Because I’ve been there. I’ve been there and I feel like if you show someone wrestling, it either has to be a super crazy, hardcore match or Ricochet versus Ospreay or something, like, that’s so crazy that they get sucked in that they stick around to see more.”

On starting with a great match and then working her way into watching backyard wrestling: “Right? Like, I don’t know, I would probably start with Ricochet versus Ospreay, then I would go to some backyard wrestling, you know, just to show them all avenues of what was going on. I have, I use to watch all time and then I met Freight Train and he was the nicest person in the world and I was like, ‘I don’t think I can watch Five Dollar Wrestling anymore because he’s just so sweet.'”