Emi Sakura Returning to AEW

Emi Sakura is coming back to the US and AEW, the joshi star announced on Saturday. Sakura, who signed with AEW back in 2019 and split time between the company and Japan before the pandemic made that impossible, announced on Saturday evening that she is heading back to the US to compete for AEW full-time.

Sakura wrote:

“I decided to go to America with a one-way ticket. Please look forward to what happens to ChocoPro from now on. We are ChocoPro and we like a challenge. Now AEW Women’s Division, you better be ready. Emi Sakura’s looking at the top and Britt Baker looks very interesting.”