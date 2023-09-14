wrestling / News
Various News: Emi Sakura Threatens To Spank Saraya, MLW Fusion Lineup, WWE Main Event Details
– As previously reported, Emi Sakura and Saraya have been trading shots on social media ever since Saraya used Sakura’s favorite band Queen for her All In entrance. Saraya had a t-shirt made up with Sakura’s crying face on it. This led to Sakura threatening to ‘spank’ the AEW Women’s World Champion.
She wrote: “I wish you’ve had a moment moving enough for me to make a shirt out of. When i bend you on knee & spank you till you’re crying and a good girl, maybe than, that crying face will be shirt worthy.”
I wish you’ve had a moment moving enough for me to make a shirt out of,
When i bend you on knee & spank you till you’re crying and a good girl, maybe than, that crying face will be shirt worthy. https://t.co/TSimzUZrUR pic.twitter.com/sxIHRF9FoV
— Emi Sakura🍫 (@EmiSakura_gtmv) September 14, 2023
– Tonight’s MLW Fusion features:
* Microman vs. Sam Adonis
* Love, Doug vs. Little Guido.
* Tiara James vs. B3cca.
* Alex Kane, The Calling, Salina de la Renta and others to appear.
– Today’s WWE Main Event includes:
* Bronson Reed vs. Riddick Moss
* The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Sullivan Sees Potential In WWE & UFC Crossover, Conor McGregor’s WWE Prospects
- Edge Reportedly Re-Added To WWE’s Internal Roster
- Nick Patrick on CM Punk Possibly Returning to WWE, How Vince McMahon Likes to Mess With People
- Jake Roberts Recalls His Feud With Rick Rude, Not Having Their Match At WWE SummerSlam 1988