Various News: Emi Sakura Threatens To Spank Saraya, MLW Fusion Lineup, WWE Main Event Details

– As previously reported, Emi Sakura and Saraya have been trading shots on social media ever since Saraya used Sakura’s favorite band Queen for her All In entrance. Saraya had a t-shirt made up with Sakura’s crying face on it. This led to Sakura threatening to ‘spank’ the AEW Women’s World Champion.

When i bend you on knee & spank you till you’re crying and a good girl, maybe than, that crying face will be shirt worthy. https://t.co/TSimzUZrUR pic.twitter.com/sxIHRF9FoV — Emi Sakura🍫 (@EmiSakura_gtmv) September 14, 2023

– Tonight’s MLW Fusion features:

* Microman vs. Sam Adonis

* Love, Doug vs. Little Guido.

* Tiara James vs. B3cca.

* Alex Kane, The Calling, Salina de la Renta and others to appear.

– Today’s WWE Main Event includes:

* Bronson Reed vs. Riddick Moss

* The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin