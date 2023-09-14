wrestling / News

Various News: Emi Sakura Threatens To Spank Saraya, MLW Fusion Lineup, WWE Main Event Details

September 14, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Emi Sakura AEW Dark Elevation Image Credit: AEW

– As previously reported, Emi Sakura and Saraya have been trading shots on social media ever since Saraya used Sakura’s favorite band Queen for her All In entrance. Saraya had a t-shirt made up with Sakura’s crying face on it. This led to Sakura threatening to ‘spank’ the AEW Women’s World Champion.

She wrote: “I wish you’ve had a moment moving enough for me to make a shirt out of. When i bend you on knee & spank you till you’re crying and a good girl, maybe than, that crying face will be shirt worthy.

– Tonight’s MLW Fusion features:

* Microman vs. Sam Adonis
* Love, Doug vs. Little Guido.
* Tiara James vs. B3cca.
* Alex Kane, The Calling, Salina de la Renta and others to appear.

– Today’s WWE Main Event includes:

* Bronson Reed vs. Riddick Moss
* The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Emi Sakura, MLW: Fusion, Saraya, WWE Main Event, Joseph Lee

