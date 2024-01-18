– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, wrestler Emily Jaye discussed still keeping in contact with her former trainers, Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze, who she learned under at the Flatbacks Wrestling School. She stated the following:

“Most definitely. I continue to have contact with both of them. They help me in situations where I feel like they can help me most at. I talk to them about certain bookings. I talk to them about certain workers. I talk to them about my matches, my promos. They always give me the best feedback and I’m so grateful to have them as my trainers and have them there to support me.”