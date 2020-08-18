wrestling / News
Various News: English Commentary Returning to NJPW World, WWE Superstar Handbook Releasing Next Year
– NJPW World is set to bring back English Commentary this next week for Summer Struggle in Jingu. NJPW has announced that Kevin Kelly and CHris Charlton will call the show in English on the show, which takes place on August 29th. The announcement reads:
August 29 will see NJPW return to Jingu Stadium for the first time in 21 years. With hot action in the open air setting of Jingu amped up for five title matches on the card, it seems only right to keep our great fans around the world up to date with what’s happening, as it’s happening!
We’re excited to have live English commentary for Summer Struggle on NJPW World August 29. Kevin Kelly and Chris Charlton will be on the call for this huge event! Wherever you are on August 29, be there with NJPW World!
– DK Children is set to release WWE Superstar Handbook: The Essential Facts and Stats on More than 300 WWE Superstars! on March 2nd of 2021. The paperback retails for $14.99 and is described as follows:
This fact-packed book brings together hundreds of the biggest, baddest, and most impressive Superstars from across sports entertainment history.
Includes detailed information, facts and stats on your favorite Legends and the brand-new breakout stars of the current roster. Who is strongest, André the Giant or Big Show? Whose signature move includes the most spins? Who has won the most WWE Championships? Find out with fun facts about each Superstar, including their key statistics like height, weight, and greatest victories.
Easy to read and packed with detail, the fun and colorful WWE Superstar Handbook is the must-have guide to WWE’s larger-than-life competitors.
