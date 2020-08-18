Various News: English Commentary Returning to NJPW World, WWE Superstar Handbook Releasing Next Year

– NJPW World is set to bring back English Commentary this next week for Summer Struggle in Jingu. NJPW has announced that Kevin Kelly and CHris Charlton will call the show in English on the show, which takes place on August 29th. The announcement reads:

August 29 will see NJPW return to Jingu Stadium for the first time in 21 years. With hot action in the open air setting of Jingu amped up for five title matches on the card, it seems only right to keep our great fans around the world up to date with what’s happening, as it’s happening! We’re excited to have live English commentary for Summer Struggle on NJPW World August 29. Kevin Kelly and Chris Charlton will be on the call for this huge event! Wherever you are on August 29, be there with NJPW World!

– DK Children is set to release WWE Superstar Handbook: The Essential Facts and Stats on More than 300 WWE Superstars! on March 2nd of 2021. The paperback retails for $14.99 and is described as follows: