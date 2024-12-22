Eric Bischoff Thinks Alex Wright Is One Of The Biggest What-Ifs In Wrestling History

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about Alex Wright’s missed opportunity in WCW to become a big star and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Ric Flair pushing for Alex Wright to get signed: “I’m guessing he came in for his dark match, impressed the right people. And I think Ric Flair was one of his biggest advocates at that time. I do remember that, Ric had a very high opinion of Alex Wright and the potential that he had. So if Ric wasn’t the one who made the decision to bring him in, he was instrumental in that.”

On Wright’s missed opportunity in WCW: “Boy, I actually feel bad for him. I hope I run into Alex at some point in time, just to commiserate a little bit. Because he had so much potential. Had he gone to WWE? Maybe ’99 was a little late for him. But I think he would have gone on to become a massive star. Had Columbine not happened, I think he would have gone on to become a massive star. Because that Berlin character had money written all over it, and Alex had the ability to deliver that character.

“You’re right, man. In this case 00 you know, bad timing. He is the poster child for bad timing… In terms of his look, his potential, his skill, what he delivered in the ring? Absolutely, he’d be the first person on that Mt. Rushmore of ‘What could have been.’ In wrestling, not just WCW, but in wrestling in general.”

