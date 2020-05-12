Eric Bischoff Discusses How Much Joy He’d Get From Beating Up Bubba the Love Sponge, Explains Why Bubba Was A Bad Friend to Hulk Hogan

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed his disdain for Bubba the Love Sponge stemming from how Bubba treated Hulk Hogan when Hogan was going through a hard time in his life due to severe back pain and marital issues with his wife at the time, Linda. Highlights are below.

On how he’d get a lot of joy out of kicking Bubba in the skull: “I’m 65 years old, the whole tough guy, bad ass thing is so far in my rearview mirror, I can’t even see it anymore, but I promise you, with the right situation, i.e., couple of shots of Jameson and nobody else around, I’m not sure anything would bring more joy to me than kicking that pick in the skull. He got what he deserved at the end of it all. He made a lot of money, there was a point in time where Bubba the Love Sponge was hugely successful, financially he was making a fortune when he was with Howard Stern. I’ve been to his studios, I know what his house looks like, or used to look like, I think he’s living in a 30 year old trailer house in the middle of a swamp somewhere outside of some no name city in Florida, but he got, ultimately, what he deserved. And karma is a bitch, and I’m glad she’s as big and tough and nasty as she is.”

“He got exactly what he deserved, and I’m happy for it. He’s just such a worthless human being at his core.”

On why Bubba was a bad friend to Hulk Hogan: “Bubba had kind of integrated himself into Hulk’s life and was providing Hulk an opportunity to show up on the radio every morning, regardless of what condition Hulk may have been in because of the back issues he was dealing with, and the emotional issues he was dealing with, and the prescription meds and the Captain Morgan and the whole nine yards. It didn’t matter to Bubba, Bubba would put him on the air. And Hulk being Hulk, we all know, he can say some shit, he can get out there and he can dig a pretty big hole for himself occasionally. Add a fistful of Vicodin and a quart of Captain Morgan to the equation and it was ridiculous. And if Bubba was truly a friend, he would have never let him do that. And I’m not saying Hulk Hogan didn’t have any responsibility, he did, he knows he did, he takes full responsibility for it, he doesn’t blame anybody for anything in real life. He looks at himself in the mirror and he deals with it. But Bubba positioned himself as a friend when Hulk needed one badly, and he also positioned himself as a friend who could provide a media platform so that Hulk tell however it may have been distorted because of all the things I’ve already discussed, came off badly and made him look worse in the situation, that was money to Bubba, that was great radio, but would a friend do that?”

