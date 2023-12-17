Eric Bischoff Discusses CM Punk’s Drawing Power In WWE Compared To AEW

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about CM Punk increasing WWE popularity following his return to the company at Survivor Series. Punk is under a multi-year deal with WWE after being released by AEW following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

“[The CM Punk brand has] drawn hot in WWE. It did not draw hot in AEW. Big difference. Two different business models, two different companies, and two different approaches to the industry. The Punk that we saw in AEW was a no-win, ain’t going to happen, not going to move the needle — certainly not to the extent that everybody thought it would. And the ratings prove that. I know he stole a lot of t-shirts. That’s because there are a lot of WWE fans out there. Did not move the needle in AEW, actually did the damage in AEW because of the situation there. Because of the way the company is run and now you’re seeing an entirely different outcome, almost like two different products.”

