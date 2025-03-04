– During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, former WCW President and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed former WCW wrestler Ernest The Cat Miller. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Eric Bischoff on Ernest Miller: “Ernest, if he would have come along two to three years earlier, Ernest could have been one of the top stars in WCW by 1997 or 1998. But as it was, by the time Ernest came in, and unfortunately WCW started to decline, we had all the issues that everybody already knows about starting in 1999, Ernest was just coming into his own at that point.”

On how Miller peaked at about 1999: “He’d been out there in the ring and had a lot of matches, he was getting comfortable with TV time, he was getting–his character was blossoming, but he was peaking out about 1999 which was the worst time in the world to peak out in WCW because the business was going down.”