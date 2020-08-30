Eric Bischoff Recalls Nailz Smashing Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissie’s Head Through His Office Wall In the AWA

On the latest edition of After 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed how Nailz once smashed Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissie through his office wall, right below a deer head, during Bischoff’s AWA days. His comments are below.

On how Nailz ran Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissie’s head through his office wall: “He did run Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissie’s head through an office door that I was sitting in once. Actually not through the office door, he ran his head through a wall, a sheetrock wall.”

On how he built his own office in AWA: “Right after I first started working for the AWA, I actually built my own office in the studio, had to go to the local Home Depot and buy all the timber and sheetrock and paint and I’m not handy at all, Mrs. B, the only tool I’m allowed to handle in the home is a hammer, so if I can fix it or assemble it with a hammer, I’m OK, but if it requires anything other than a hammer, she won’t allow it to happen, so I’m not the handiest guy in the world, but I nonetheless built my own office, and about three days after I got that office done, I was so proud of it, I had it painted on the inside, and I had pictures of kids and all kinds of stuff in my office, I felt really good about it. Verne was producing television in the studio, they were doing edit-market promos, if you will, and had all the talent in there, this happened like one Tuesday a month is when it happened. There was like 30 or 40 wrestlers in there and they’re shooting promos and trying to get things going.”

On how Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissie’s head came through the wall right below a deer head he had on the wall: “All of a sudden I hear this yelling, but they’re cutting promos, so a lot of times promos sound like a fight getting ready to happen. I was isolated in my office. I’m hearing guys yelling and screaming at each other and I hear Nailz, or Kevin, just at the top of his lungs, and the next thing I know, I’m sitting at my desk, I shit you not, I’m not exaggerating, I’m sitting at my desk, I had a big deer head hanging on the wall, this really nice deer I got in Montana. As I’m sitting there and hearing this yelling, and I could tell it was getting closer and closer to my office, and then all of a sudden, Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissie’s head came through the sheetrock, into my new office, and the Sheik’s head was right below the deer head that was hanging on my wall, it was the funniest shit I’d ever seen. That was a rib gone bad. That shit happens.”

