Eric Bischoff On If The Khans Could Buy WWE, Whether They Have the Money To Do So

On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about the WWE potential sale and if the Khan family could buy it. Some highlights are below.

On the possibility of the Khans buying WWE: “Never say never. Because, we’re talking about professional wrestling, but I wouldn’t go near that bet. My opinion that’s all it is, is an opinion, is that Tony and his dad are taking advantage of the hype. They’re taking advantage of all of the news and they’re getting you know they got some great press out of it. CNN is talking about it. I don’t if that’s great press or not, but CNN’s talking about it at least putting it out there for the public to consume and create a narrative and gets and it’s fun to think about it is fun to talk about. If you take off your reality hat and put on your wrestling hat in terms of you know the creative around wrestling it’s fun to think about, but I think all the Khan’s were doing is taking advantage of what’s going on to get some press for their company and by the way I think it’s awesome. I would do the same thing. I’d probably take it two or three steps further, you know. I’d call some friends of mine over at TMZ and say ‘hey just so you know I’m going in for a meeting. I’m going to be at Stanford headquarters at 10 o’clock Tuesday morning, if you want to comment I’ll see you there’ and I would make and by the way I’d show up, I’d walk in and I’d ask for directions to the nearest Mr. Donut and then I’d walk out and then I’d have a conversation with the press. I would create as much of a perception and a buzz of you know me being involved and interested and maybe making a play as I possibly could if I were the Khan’s. Because, it’s good for them. So, I’m not criticizing them but I think it’s just fantasy booking at this point. But, it’s fantasy booking that served a purpose and it got them a lot of exposure so I don’t blame them for doing it, but I think it’s showbiz, it’s Shakespeare. I don’t think it’s real and even if they were interested it’s not going to happen. It’s just not going to happen.”

On if the Khans can afford to buy WWE: “If the Khan family decided ‘okay we really want to make a run at this.’ We don’t want to you know I doubt that you know whatever Tony’s father is worth okay it’s twelve billion dollars. How much of that is liquid? How much of that is sitting in a checking account. I mean not a lot of it… I’m sure that Tony’s father has a fantastic rolodex and is very well connected with people just like him have a lot of money, right? But, if the Khan family said ‘look we’re going to put in a million dollars of our own money or two or one or whatever and then go out because now they’ve got skin in the game. They’re not just using other people’s money, which is what normally happens, but now they’re stepping up and putting in their own money. That makes it a lot more attractive for other investors, private investors go ‘well if he’s putting up his own money I’d feel a lot more comfortable I’m gonna throw in too’ and you can put together five, six, seven people that all come in that could put up enough money.”

