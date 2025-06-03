Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Possibility Of Vince McMahon Buying Back WWE

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about the claim that McMahon would want to buy WWE back one day and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the claim that McMahon would want to buy WWE back one day: “Yeah, it feels that way [that it’s ‘close to’ never happening]. But when Vince McMahon is involved, I tend to lean into the ‘never say never’ a lot more. I mean, I can’t imagine a scenario where that would be plausible — take that back. I can’t imagine a scenario where that would be likely. However, it is plausible.”

On TKO not being interested: “TKO may not be interested, but it’s a publicly held company. Depending on the offer, TKO has no choice but to be interested because they have a fiduciary responsibility to the shareholders to maximize shareholder value. And if Vince somehow, someway — I don’t know, let’s just throw Saudi into the mix — put together a fund that would make a legitimate offer for a publicly held company, interested or not it has to be entertained.

“Now, I know almost nothing about mergers and acquisitions, other than they suck, having been through one that didn’t turn out too well for anybody involved in the entire company. Not just WCW, but Turner Broadcasting as a whole. That was a disaster. It has gone down I think in financial business circles, as the AOL-Time Warner Turner merger being the worst corporate merger of all time. So that speaks for itself.”

On the chance of it happening: “But it’s plausible. It is plausible that Vince could put together enough money to make an offer for a publicly held company that, because it would potentially have a positive impact on shareholder value, the offer would have to be entertained. You could probably find a million ways not to accept it, but it doesn’t mean you can’t not entertain it. That’s my take. And again, I don’t know enough; I’m not an expert. I don’t live in the merger and acquisition world, but I think I’m probably right or close to it.”

