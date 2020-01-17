Eric Bischoff Recalls Goldberg’s Issues With Scott Hall in 1999, Says Hall Was Tough to Be Around At That Time

– On the latest 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff weighed in on Goldberg’s issues with Scott Hall in 1999 and Hall being a hard guy to be around. Hall’s issues with drugs and alcohol have been well-documented and reports were that at that time, Goldberg had some real issues with Hall as a person at that point.

Bischoff recalled how Hall’s personal problems made him hard to be around no matter who you were and talked about how it was “tense” between the two backstage. Highlights and the full podcast are below:

On Goldberg’s issues with Hall: “It was tense. But you know, I don’t recall it being any kind of like, big issue. They worked together, they would tolerate each other backstage. Look, Scott was — at this point, Scott was probably as bad as he had ever been when it came to his personal issues with drugs and alcohol. He was miserable to be around a lot of the time.”

On other talent having issues with Hall: “Goldberg wasn’t the only one who had an issue with him. And I say that — anyone who’s been listening to me and this show knows that I have nothing but a ton of respect for Scott Hall today. I really admire Scott, I support him as best I can. I love seeing him out on the road, I love being around him. I love doing shots with him, because he’s a very positive guy that’s grateful for the opportunity to be where he’s at today. That being said, he was a real dick back then, you know? When he was under the influence and his life was a wreck, he was tough to be around. So Bill wasn’t the only guy that had a problem with him.

“I’m not sure if Bill still harbors those issues. I doubt that he does. But it was tough. It was tough for anyone to be around him. It was tough for people who loved Scott to be around Scott at that time. Kevin Nash had issues being around him at that time. You know, it was not a pleasant time in Scott Hall’s life, and therefore anybody that was in close proximity to Scott was pretty miserable when he was around. So I can understand it.”

