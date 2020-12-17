Eric Bischoff On Starrcade 1999 Being Worst PPV He’s Ever Seen, How He Would’ve Booked Bret Hart vs. Goldberg

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed why he thinks Starrcade 1999 is the worst pay-per-view he’s ever seen, how he would’ve booked Bret Hart vs. Goldberg, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Eric Bischoff on Starrcade 99 being the worst pay-per-view he’s ever seen: “This show was the absolute worst pay-per-view from opening bell to closing bell that I’ve ever seen in my life. There was not even a good match by accident on this show. It was two hours and 43 minutes of horrible. It made any of the bad decisions – the Fingerpoke of Doom, and we all forget Katie Vick – that might have been one of the worst moments in television history in professional wrestling. It didn’t affect anything because they went on, they corrected, they recognized it for what it was – they tried something that didn’t work, they moved on. In this case, on this pay-per-view, there was nothing you could move on to. It was just that god awful.”

On how he would’ve booked the match between Bret Hart and Goldberg: “Now I’m gonna be guilty of the same thing I accuse other people of doing, so I’m going to disclaimer it that this is 2020 hindsight and I’m a genius after the fact. One of the things I did know, it was apparent that Bill had reached the point where the undefeated streak – you just couldn’t play that out anymore. Bill was getting to the point where he had more of a skill set in the ring. When we first introduced Bill, he could do two or three things really, really well, and relatively safely. And we got him over, and it worked. We worked around what he didn’t know, creatively and otherwise.

“But by 1999, it got to the point where the guy was gonna have to learn how to have a 15 or 20-minute match at some point if he’s going to work with people other than enhancement talent. This is so hard for me because it’s so phony, but I’d like to believe that perhaps I would’ve gone along with the match with Bret going over because it would’ve been time, possibly with Goldberg turning heel because he’d played his window-crashing, locker-busting, insane ex-NFL player out. He’d played that character out, and there was nowhere else to go with it. And him being a heel as a result of a loss to Bret Hart would’ve probably caught my attention.”

