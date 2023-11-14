On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about the life and career of Ted Turner during his tenure with WCW, along with Ted Turner buying Jim Crockett Promotions to form WCW. You can check out some highlights below:

On word association with Ted Turner: “Entrepreneur. I mean, that’s at the core of who Ted Turner is.”

On Turner buying Jim Crockett Promotions instead of the entire NWA: “How easily could that have happened? I’m surprised that it didn’t, that’s how easily it could have happened. I’m shocked that it didn’t frankly, because Jim Crockett Promotions wasn’t really a brand, and NWA was. And Ted was smart enough to recognize that. So there must have been a reason for it. And I think Crockett Promotions was in bankruptcy, and Ted bought them out of bankruptcy. So that $9 million, I’m guessing, went to pay off a lot of debt that had been acquired by Jim Crockett Promotions.”

On Turner acquiring Jim Crockett Promotions to form WCW: “Eight years after CNN became a thing, Ted Turner acquired Crockett Promotions. However, he did it, he acquired it and changed the name to WCW. And off we go.”

