Eric Bischoff Thinks The Rock’s WWE Return To Align With Roman Reigns Has Been Confusing

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about the ongoing storyline with The Rock joining forces with Roman Reigns in his feud with Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Rock’s heel turn: “No, let’s see how it plays out. I am having a hard time, just — my visceral reaction is, ‘Ooh, why? He’s — but no!’ But look, he’s an amazing performer. And if that’s what Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson’ has decided he wants to do, then I would definitely give him the benefit of the doubt. Let’s see where it goes.”

On WWE diluting Cody’s story with The Rock joining The Bloodline: “Well, look, it’s been confusing. Let’s just — my reaction, and I have been following that because I’m fascinated by it from an actual storytelling perspective, and not a cosplay story. It’s been confusing, and I think there was one plan, they executed that plan. Cody handed off his opportunity to Rock. There was a reaction to that, and then there was a reaction to the reaction. And here we are today. So I think that bobble that took place when Cody handed off his shot at Roman to Rock? That was a fumble. And they recovered really well, and now are building. I think we’ll see in the next two weeks how well they’ve really tightened up the story, and how well that story is really going to work.

“But I would agree that it’s — that bobble that took place a couple of weeks ago was confusing, or you could say dilutive. But for me, it was just awkward and confusing because nobody knew how to react. ‘Yay, it’s the Rock! But not like this. We want this, but we want the Rock!’ So that confusion and like, delayed emotive response as a result of it, is what I think that question is rooted in. And I agree with it because I felt it too. But I’m interested in seeing what they do tonight [on Smackdown]. I’m interested in what we see next week. That will tell us just about everything we need to know.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Strictly Business with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.