Eric Bischoff on Why WCW Never Ran a UK-Only PPV Show Similar to WWE

– In the latest 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff viewed a famous September 1997 edition of Monday Night Raw. He was asked about WWE doing a UK-only pay-per-view event, One Night Only, and Eric Bischoff was asked if WCW ever considering doing a similar type of show for the UK. Below is in excerpt featuring Bischoff discussing the topic:

“No, we had thought about it, and that was one of the challenges that WCW had is we didn’t really have a strong, international footprint. And one of the reasons why, as we talked about it in previous shows, is why guys like Steven Regal and British Bulldog and others who had that really strong international queue, particularly in the UK, were important to our roster. But without the right promoter, which we did not have in place, it was always challenging combined with the incremental costs with going overseas to promote a pay-per-view, and just the logistics of it. You know, we had to be on at eight o’clock eastern to 11 o’clock eastern here in the US, and the time difference in the UK made that a challenge in and of itself. So, there were just too many things that worked against us to be able to try to pull that off. We probably wanted to. I know I did. Anytime that we could do anything that was different and out of the box and out of the ordinary, it appealed to me. But logistically, we just didn’t have the infrastructure to put it in place.”

