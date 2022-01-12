Eric Bischoff On How His Recent WWE Raw Appearance Came Together, Working With The Miz & Maryse

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed how his recent WWE Raw appearance came together, working with The Miz and Maryse, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on how his recent WWE Raw appearance came together: “That was crazy, right? We drove down to Florida, and we like road trips anyways. It’s a 33-hour drive to Tampa and about 2,500 miles or so. We drove down there and looking forward to it and it’s Christmas with a new grandson. All this excitement. We finally get in and get settled and I get a call from Bruce Prichard. ‘Hey Eric, how are you?’ Bruce and I don’t talk much because I know how busy is…..I remember when I was there those last four months, when that phone rings, it’s like ‘oh fuck, now what?’ Is it Vince? And you’ve gotta sleep with the phone by the bed because Vince might call you at 3 in the morning with an obscure question and you have to have the answer to it. So, I just told Bruce that I’ll leave you alone and if you’re ever in the mood to talk, you give me a shout. He calls me, and it’s a couple of days before Christmas. I’m thinking he’s just calling to wish me a Merry Christmas. I knew as soon as he said ‘so’ that something was coming. He said, ‘So, you think you can make TV on Monday?’ This was Thursday afternoon. I said where is it, because I’m in Florida. If it was a West Coast trip, I couldn’t have made it. He goes, ‘It’s in Detroit, your hometown.’ I can make that. I asked him, what is it? He goes, ‘Well, why don’t you get a really light-colored pastel suit and expect it to get trashed. There’s gonna be a wedding.’ That’s all he told me. Not anything else. Not who, nothing. Just go get a suit. I didn’t bring a suit because it’s Christmas. What the fuck do I need a suit for? Now, it’s Thursday afternoon, and I’ve gotta go find a suit before Christmas Eve. But I got there.”

On working with The Miz and Maryse: “I had fun. I got to spend some time with Edge a little bit and had a great conversation, and Kevin Owens. I dig Kevin. We stay in touch through social media. But I had a blast doing it. And I have to say, I was thinking about this this morning and saw some things about Miz in there. I’d never really done anything in the ring – even a promo – with Miz before. I had never worked with him in any way, shape, or form. I worked with him and Maryse on this, and they’re really, really good. This is what I was thinking about, when you get a chance to work with somebody on the mic the way I do – when you are able to get in there with somebody that is as good as Miz and Maryse are, it’s so much fun. It’s so noticeable. It’s such a difference between someone who is absolutely at the top of their game when it comes to dialogue and performing in that kind of scenario, versus someone who is just not that familiar with it. There’s a reason why Miz has been there as long as he has at the level that he is. He is really, really good as a performer. It was fun working with him and his wife.”

