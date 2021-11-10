Eric Bischoff On Latest Round Of WWE Releases, His Surprise At Ember Moon Being Released

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the latest round of WWE releases, his surprise at Ember Moon being released, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on the latest round of WWE releases and his surprise at Ember Moon being released: “I was really disappointed. A couple of them stood out to me in particular. Ember Moon was a surprise to me, only because I worked with Ember for a very brief period of time while I was back in WWE for an even briefer period of time. Really professional, talented, committed individual. I really like her. I was hoping to work more with her because there was just something about her that made me want to try to come up with something that would help her get to the next level. I know that in the office, there were a lot of people that really supported Ember when she got injured while I was there. It was a devastating injury, and most people thought she would probably not come back. I know there was a lot of support for her in the office. Everybody was of the mindset that they were going to give her as much time as she needed because they appreciated her as a performer and a professional. That’s why that one jumped out at me. As is always the case, there are other things going on that none of us are aware of from a strategic point of view, from a budgetary point of view, not knowing what the future is over the next year, three year, or five-year plan. There are always these things we don’t know about, but that one stuck out at me.”

On Harry Smith being released despite recently rejoining WWE: “Harry Smith is one I was disappointed with. I got to know Harry Smith a little bit and talked to him several times away from the business. What a nice, intelligent, charismatic individual. He just seemed to have all of the ingredients, so I was very disappointed for him because I know how committed he is to this industry. That one kind of surprised me and disappointed me, to be honest about it. A lot of the others are people that I’ve never really crossed paths with, so I don’t have any kind of personal knowledge of them, their abilities, or talent.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.