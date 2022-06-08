Eric Young Hasn’t Thought Much About Violent By Design Getting More Members

Eric Young has some solid backup in Impact Wrestling in Violent By Design, but he says he hasn’t thought much about beefing up their numbers. Young recently spoke with WhatCulture as he prepares to face Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship and was asked about potentially adding more to the stable beyong himself, Deaner and Joe Doering.

“That’s probably above my pay grade,” Young said (per Fightful). “I don’t think about it too much. It’s cool, because they do ask for my opinion. The Rhino thing was broached to me and I thought it would be a cool storytelling element. Obviously, a guy that’s been over forever and a person I’ve known for years and a guy I really respect. I thought we did some really cool stuff there.”

He continued, “As far as other people, there were some thoughts and ideas all the time, but my opinion right now is, we have been a thing for a year, year and a half, but we’re really just scratching the surface with the three of us and I would keep it the three of us for now and the foreseeable future, until we get a real foothold. We’re definitely a massive part of the show and definitely established as a successful stable in the wrestling world, but we’re just scratching the surface of what we can be (with us three). There are so many cool stories to be told. I’m just thinking about that for now.”