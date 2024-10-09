Eric Young on Why the Six-Sided Ring Wouldn’t Work Anymore

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, wrestler Eric Young discussed the use of the six-sided ring in TNA, which was eventually phased out. Young explained that the cost of bringing the six-sided ring on the road became too prohibitive. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Eric Young on the six-sided ring: “I’m sure the six-sided rings exist somewhere. Then there’s this whole other cost to consider — now you have to have a truck that drives all over the United States, hauling this six-sided ring. When we go to towns, we’re using rings that are in and around the area, and then they dress it up to make it look like the TNA ring.”

On the cost of shipping the six-sided ring: “The TNA ring looks like the TNA ring, but the ring is never the same; it’s a different ring in every city we’re in. So there’s this whole other cost involved because the only place that had them was TNA, and at that point, it was big enough to have a ring truck that drove from city to city.”