Erick Rowan Says Initial Bludgeon Brothers Pitch Looked Like Karrion Kross’ New Gear

Erick Rowan has revealed the original pitch from WWE for the Bludgeon Brothers’ look, which was close to what Karrion Kross is now wearing on Raw. Rowan appeared on Chair Shot to the Cranium and discussed the original plans for the team, and you can check out highlights below (per Fightful):

On the initial pitch for the team’s gear: “I remember the first pitch meeting for they showed us pictures of what they wanted The Bludgeon Brothers to look like and it was literally like I think it’s almost exactly what Karrion Kross is wearing now where it’s like the Demolition leather-like straps [that] look like suspenders around here. He will he wrestle and we both looked at each other, like new. I think that’s when, you know, I had a few friends said design some things. Candela, Jason Baker, and I kind of had them help put together a look based on like, Norse mythology and different things, just to make it more us and, you know, and help with the math, the masks and stuff like that. So it just all came together because you know, we just didn’t say yes.”

On the one element kept from WWE’s initial idea: “But what one thing they made us do was they wanted us to have these mallets and nobody wants to just walk out with these crazy-looking mallets but luckily, my buddy Jason Baker put together these really badass-looking hammers with North runes with their kids’ names carved into them. So they were pretty badass. It was pretty cool. People always thought they looked fake, but they were like 25 pounds of solid wood. We could swing them like a baseball bat and they weren’t padded.”