Erik and Sarah Logan Announce Arrival of Second Child
November 29, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Erik of the War Raiders announced that Sarah Logan has given birth to their second child, a boy. The boy’s name is Ezekiel Joseph Rowe, and he was born yesterday.
He wrote: “We have a son. And he’s perfect in every way.”
