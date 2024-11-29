wrestling / News

Erik and Sarah Logan Announce Arrival of Second Child

November 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Instagram, Erik of the War Raiders announced that Sarah Logan has given birth to their second child, a boy. The boy’s name is Ezekiel Joseph Rowe, and he was born yesterday.

He wrote: “We have a son. And he’s perfect in every way.

