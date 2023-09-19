wrestling / News

Erik Of Viking Raiders Not Cleared, Pulled From WWE Raw Match

September 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Erik WWE Main Event Image Credit: WWE

Erik of the Viking Raiders did not compete tonight’s Raw due to not being cleared. WWE announced just before tonight’s show that tonight’s tag team match was being changed to a singles bout, as Erik was not cleared to perform. As a result, Ivar faced Kofi Kingston in a match where Kingston came out with the win.

PWInsider reports that this was a late change to the card as the tag team match was scheduled all day.

