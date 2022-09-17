wrestling / News
Erik Of Viking Raiders Out With Foot Injury
September 16, 2022 | Posted by
Erik of the Viking Raiders is out of action, as it was announced on Friday that he’s dealing with an injury. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Michael Cole announced that the team has been off WWE TV because Erik has a foot injury.
The team last competed in the Viking Rules match against The New Day on the August 26th episode of Smackdown. There’s no word on the extent of the injury or a timetable for a return.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Erik for a quick and full recovery.
