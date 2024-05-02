Ernest Miller Announced For MLW Battle Riot VI

Major League Wrestling has announced that Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller will take part in the Battle Riot match at the event of the same name on June 1. The winner of the match gets a shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Miller joins Matt Riddle and Sami Callihan in the match.

Ernest “The Cat” Miller enters MLW Battle RIOT VI in Atlanta, June 1

MLW invades Center Stage June 1

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced legend Ernest “The Cat” Miller as a participant in the 40-wrestler MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

— Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLIVE.com and at Ticketmaster.

Somebody call his Momma! WCW legend and Karate Hall of Famer, Ernest “The Cat” Miller is the third participant to enter the 2024 Battle RIOT in Atlanta!

A showman and striker with fury and finesse, Miller will make his MLW debut in the biggest match of MLW. Known for his cat-like reflexes, this martial artist aims to pounce on the competition and leap ahead in line for a title shot anytime, anywhere. To achieve that, “The Cat” will have to outlast 39 other participants.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be surprise entriants… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Get your tickets now at http://www.MLWLive.com or Ticketmaster and see it go down Saturday, June 1 in Atlanta.

Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at Ticketmaster and http://www.MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Battle Riot VI participants:

•Matt Riddle • Sami Callihan • Ernest “The Cat” Miller

•More to be announced soon!

*** SPECIAL 7PM START TIME ***