Ernest Miller Reveals He Was Almost Booked To Beat Hulk Hogan In WCW

In an interview with Sitting Ringside with David Penzer (via Wrestling Inc), Ernest Miller revealed that he was almost booked to defeat Hulk Hogan for the WCW Championship, with Hogan winning it back later. This isn’t the first time that Miller has said this. Back in March of last year, he told Pancakes and Powerslams that Hogan actually pitched the idea to WCW executives.

He said then: “You know what? Hogan wanted to lose the title to me one time to get me involved with the nWo. But then, if you noticed, we had so much little to nothing going on outside of the nWo. nWo was taking over the show so much that they didn’t want the whole show to be about the nWo, so they had to build [people] who can actually draw ratings. So I was one of the ones who wasn’t involved in the nWo, but I was still drawing good ratings when I would go out. It worked. There were a few of us that could draw ratings on our own without being involved in the nWo.”

In the interview with Penzer, he went into more detail. He added: “Sting looked at me and said, ‘Cat, you’re over, man.’ He said that was like the best thing on the pay-per-view! That’s the best thing on this show! He said, ‘that’s good!’ So, I felt good. Him and Eric [Bischoff] made me the Commissioner, that way I got to work with everybody. Hulk Hogan came to me and repitched me a thing to where he wanted to drop the belt to me, the world champion belt to me, then chase me a few weeks to get it back. And, I remember the booking committee, which consisted of Eric [Bischoff] at that time, said, ‘Listen. That sounds good, but we rather for you to keep the belt for a while if we [are] going to put the belt on you. We don’t want you to win it on a Monday, then lose it again on a Thursday.’ But, Hogan thought I was over enough to drop the belt to me.”

Penzer, who was talent relations for WCW at the time with Terry Taylor, backed him up. He said: “I remember 100 percent Hulk pitching you as a short-term champion. That is 100 percent true if anybody tries to say you’re full of it. I got your back on that.“