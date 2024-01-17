Ernest Miller on How Wrestling Joey Janela Woke Up ‘The Cat’

– Former WCW and WWE talent Ernest The Cat Miller recently spoke to Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight on the experience of wrestling Joey Janela for the GCW/BLP 4 Cups Stuffed show in 2022. Below are some highlights, via Fightful:

Ernest Miller on Joey Janela talking him into it: “They talked me into doing a show. [Joey Janela] talked me into it. ‘Cat, you’re one of my heroes, a legend, please come and wrestle with me.’ I’m still in pretty damn good shape. I get in the ring with this guy, he wanted to call all this stuff. ‘You don’t need to call it, just get out there and have fun.’ ‘Okay.’ I gave him one spot. It was the spot where he kicks my knees out, I go to the ground, and he was going to kick me across my chest. Everybody knows, you kick up and across the chest. The kick up makes you stand up straight and then the kick comes from the side to keep everybody safe. He kicked me in my chin so hard, I saw stars.”

On how the match woke up “The Cat”: “I got up off the mat and beat the dog s*** out of that kid. I hit him with chops and punches, but it stayed within the boundary of wrestling, I wasn’t trying to knock him out. He understood, ‘I woke The Cat up.’ After the match, he said, ‘I had a great match with The Cat. The Cat didn’t know Joey, but Joey woke The Cat up.’ It was a good time. I liked it.”