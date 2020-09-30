wrestling / News
Various News: ESPN Highlights Jeff Hardy’s Clash of Champions Swanton Bomb, FITE Wants Daniel Cormier On Bloodsport
September 29, 2020
– ESPN took notice of Jeff Hardy’s big Swanton Bomb at Clash of Champions, and shared it on social media. The company posted video of the big moment on their Instagram account:
– After Daniel Cormier posted to Twitter to congratulate Jan Blachowicz on his UFC Light Heavyweight Title win, FITE TV replied to say they’d like to see him at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport next month:
DC, we have the perfect fit for you. We know you love wrestling and you are going to go down as one of the best MMA fighters, ever. Would love to see you compete in @JoshLBarnett's #Bloodsport event one day. It's shoot wrestling at it's finest. Win by KO or submission, only.
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 29, 2020
