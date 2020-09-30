wrestling / News

Various News: ESPN Highlights Jeff Hardy’s Clash of Champions Swanton Bomb, FITE Wants Daniel Cormier On Bloodsport

September 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Hardy Clash of Champions

– ESPN took notice of Jeff Hardy’s big Swanton Bomb at Clash of Champions, and shared it on social media. The company posted video of the big moment on their Instagram account:

– After Daniel Cormier posted to Twitter to congratulate Jan Blachowicz on his UFC Light Heavyweight Title win, FITE TV replied to say they’d like to see him at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport next month:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Clash of Champions, Daniel Cormier, ESPN, Jeff Hardy, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading