Ethan Page Victorious In Audio-Marred AEW Dynamite Debut
Ethan Page picked up his first AEW win on this week’s Dynamite with a win that was unfortunately marred by an audio issue. Tonight’s show saw Page, who made his debut at AEW Revolution in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, defeat Lee Johnson with his Ego’s Edge finisher.
The match saw audio issues on TNT as an NBA feed aired over much of the bout. You can see clips from the match below:
Getting that win under his belt really gave @BigShottyLee some confidence #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/R7Nl2T6rrV
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 11, 2021
Big time backbreaker on the outside by @OfficialEGO!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/0VWEPIN2xe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2021
.@OfficialEGO turns up the pressure! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/CXKkCfL1MQ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 11, 2021
.@OfficialEGO showing off for his #AEWDynamite debut 💥 pic.twitter.com/WlpuuAsHZu
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 11, 2021
🤷♂️ @OfficialEGO #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/1vFXOZKgqA
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 11, 2021
