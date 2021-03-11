wrestling / News

Ethan Page Victorious In Audio-Marred AEW Dynamite Debut

March 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ethan Page AEW Dynamite

Ethan Page picked up his first AEW win on this week’s Dynamite with a win that was unfortunately marred by an audio issue. Tonight’s show saw Page, who made his debut at AEW Revolution in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, defeat Lee Johnson with his Ego’s Edge finisher.

The match saw audio issues on TNT as an NBA feed aired over much of the bout. You can see clips from the match below:

