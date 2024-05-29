Ethan Page Makes WWE NXT Debut, Attacks Trick Williams

Ethan Page has arrived in WWE NXT, showing up on tonight’s show and taking out NXT Champion Trick Williams. The AEW and TNA alumnus made his debut on Tuesday’s show, attacking Williams after the main event. Williams and Je’Von Evans defeated Gallus in a tag team match with Sexyy Red in their corner, and after the bout Lash Legend came down to the ring to confront Williams. She asked him if he was the person behind the attacks on Noam Dar last week and an assault on Ora Mensah tonight.

Williams began to answer but the lights went out, and when they came back Page attacked Williams. He said he was the person who laid out the Meta-Four members and then hit Trick with a running knee strike in the corner. Vic Joseph alluded to Page being an AEW alumnus, though he didn’t fully say “AEW” before being cut off. Page posed with the title to end the show.

Page was removed from the AEW roster page at the start of May, and it has been reported that Page had either left the company or his exit was a formality at that time.