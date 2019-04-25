WWE News: European Tour Lineup Unaffected By Superstar Shakeup, WWE Posts New Executive Assistant Job Listing, New WWE Title Photo Gallery

– It seems the Superstar Shakeup won’t have much of an effect on the upcoming European tour, judging by the advertised lineup for a show in Cardiff, Wales on May 17. That show features:

*Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley w/Lio Rush

*Intercontinental Championship Match: Finn Balor vs Elias

*RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Becky Lynch vs Alexa Bliss vs Lacey Evans

*RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

*Lucha House Party vs Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

*Apollo Crews vs Mojo Rawley

– WWE has posted a new photo gallery with rare photos of WWE champions to celebrate the 56th anniversary of the crowning of the 1st WWE champion.

TODAY marks 56 years since the first #WWEChampion was crowned. In celebration of this milestone, check out some of the coolest WWE Champion studio photos we found in our archives.https://t.co/e7TdN4afjS — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2019

– WWE has posted job listings for a new Executive Assistant and Creative Services Talent Coordinator. You can find full details at the links provided.

Executive Assistant: “The Executive Assistant for the Executive Talent and Live Event Office will manage the day-to-day operations for both the EVP and SVP of Talent, Live Events, and Creative. The ideal candidate will have a customer-service/can-do mentality and provide unmatched administrative assistance as he/she will be dealing with an ever-changing corporate calendar and heavy private travel coordination. 24/7 availability is necessary since overtime is a regular occurrence. The Executive Assistant must be creative and enjoy working within a unique environment that is mission and results-driven. A sense of humor is appreciated and highly valued.”

Creative Services Talent Coordinator: “As a part of the WWE Creative Services team, your core responsibility is to represent Creative Services as a liaison between the department and developing talent on location at our Orlando, Florida training facility. As Creative Services Talent Manager, you will be the first point of contact for talent to share their individual character and branding ideas, Logos, costuming, merchandise etc. You will gather all information, visual references and talent ideas and be responsible for clearly articulating talent’s project objectives to Creative Director. This individual will seldom participate directly in the activities that produce the end result, but rather strive to maintain the process, progress, communication and tasks of Creative Services. The ability to adapt to the various internal procedures of Creative Services, and to form close links with the talent, is essential in ensuring that positive working relationships are formed and maintained. The goal is to ensure successful outcomes for individualized brand creative that is authentic to the character, original, well-crafted and above all, realized with talent satisfaction.”