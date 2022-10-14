Eva Marie Teases WWE Return With Lilly Doll, Bray Wyatt Symbol

Eva Marie is trying to get people talking about a possible return to WWE with a couple Bray Wyatt-adjacent references. The WWE alumna posted a video to Twitter playing off a social media trend of trying to make a shot into a container and saying that if they make the shot, they will do something.

In the video, Marie tosses a Lilly doll with the caption “If I Make This, I’m Going Back To WWE.” The doll looks like it is about to rebound in off the lid but we don’t actually see it go in. The video closes with Wyatt’s moth logo, as you can see below: