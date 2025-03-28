Evan Husney On Dark Side Of The Ring’s Increased Episode Count, Producing Show During COVID

Evan Husney recently weighed in on the supersized third season of Dark Side of the Ring and producing the season during the COVID era. The VICE TV show returned for its third season with the first of 14 episodes this week, and Husney spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about the new season and more. You can see highlights below:

On the size of the new season: “Season three is almost like two seasons because it is the largest. It’s 14 episodes. It was kind of a crazy order that VICE made that made us do a double take like, ‘Oh my God, 14 episodes.’ That was crazy. That was in 2020 and that was during the pandemic. So everything was unprecedented in terms of production and not just production, but everything was unprecedented as we were entering that year. It was crazy. We didn’t fly producing that season. We drove the whole way across country in an RV up and down, cross country like four or five times. It was nuts. But we made that big season, and I think it was right around then we were developing Tales from the Territories as sort of a spin-off show that we did with Seven Bucks. We wanted just to do something different. We had done 30 episodes of the show, Dark Side up to that point and the thought of doing two shows at once was kind of intimidating because we like to be involved and hands on.”

On producing both Dark Side of the Ring and Tales from the Territories: “We just kind of wanted more than anything just to put all of our energy in trying something different and so we did that. Now we’re making right now we’re making two shows at the same time, something that’s not wrestling-related, but it’s been very challenging. So I’m glad that I didn’t do that back then. But, then we sort of came back around to Dark Side for four and five which we produced simultaneously as well. So yeah, it was nothing more than just wanting to give all of our attention to Territories at the time and to try and see if we can do something a little different.”