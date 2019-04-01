WWE News: Eve Torres Coming In For WrestleMania Weekend, Alicia Fox Doing Axxess Session, Adam Cole Signing at WM Store

– Eve Torres is heading to New York for WrestleMania weekend. PWInsider reports that the former Divas Champion is coming in this weekend for the PPV.

– Alicia Fox is currently advertised for a session at WrestleMania Axxess. Fox has been off the road since an incident in which Arn Anderson allegedly let her perform while impaired. This was said to be the reason that Anderson was fired.

– Adam Cole has been added for a signing at the WrestleMania store on April 8th, replacing Alexa Bliss.