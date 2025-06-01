wrestling / News
EVIL Says House of Torture Is Getting a New Member
June 1, 2025
EVIL says that House of Torture will be getting a new member soon. As NJPW noted, EVIL defeated Gedo on Sunday’s Best of the Super Juniors finale show on Sunday and after the match, the group came down to assault Gedo. Members of the Bullet Club War Dogs came down to get involved but the numbers game was too much.
EVIL spoke in post-match comments and mocked David Finlay for not coming down as well, noting that Finlay has no chance of beating him in their Dog Collar Chain Deathmatch at NJPW Dominion. He then said that a new member would be revealed for House of Torture.
No word as of yet on who that person may be.
https://x.com/njpw1972/status/1929142610750238896
