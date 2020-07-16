wrestling / News
EVIL On Why He Joined Bullet Club, Match With Hiromu Takahashi
July 15, 2020 | Posted by
EVIL spoke following his double NJPW championship wins at NJPW Dominion and discussed joining the Bullet Club, plus more. NJPW posted a transcript of the brief comments, and highlights are below:
On why he joined Bullet Club: “Isn’t it obvious? I said it before. By any means necessary. I planned this all out. BULLET CLUB are the best team there’s ever been.”
On what he’ll do with the NEVER 6-Man Tag Team Championships: “That belt? That piece of crap? I don’t need it.”
On his upcoming match with Hiromu Takahashi: “Hey Hiromu, you 100% yet? Can your neck survive my offence? Hmph. I’m not going to waste time answering such a crappy question. We’re done.”
