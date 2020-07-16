EVIL On Why He Joined Bullet Club, Match With Hiromu Takahashi

EVIL spoke following his double NJPW championship wins at NJPW Dominion and discussed joining the Bullet Club, plus more. NJPW posted a transcript of the brief comments, and highlights are below:

On why he joined Bullet Club: “Isn’t it obvious? I said it before. By any means necessary. I planned this all out. BULLET CLUB are the best team there’s ever been.”

On what he’ll do with the NEVER 6-Man Tag Team Championships: “That belt? That piece of crap? I don’t need it.”

On his upcoming match with Hiromu Takahashi: “Hey Hiromu, you 100% yet? Can your neck survive my offence? Hmph. I’m not going to waste time answering such a crappy question. We’re done.”