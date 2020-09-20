wrestling / News
WWE News: EVOLVE 127 & More Indie Shows Added to Network, Top 10 Finn Balor NXT Moments, Mia Yim Reads Fan Pick-Up Lines
– WWE has added new indie shows to the Network including EVOLVE 127 and more. The company anounced that the EVOLVE show as well as wXw Shotgun 2020 (Episode 1), ICW Fight Club 96, and PROGRESS: Chapter 101 have been added:
Even more @WWNEVOLVE, @wXwGermany, @InsaneChampWres and @ThisIs_Progress just dropped on WWE Network! ⤵️ 👀 pic.twitter.com/LxOM8GfL6l
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 19, 2020
– The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at Finn Balor most thrilling moments in NXT:
– Mia Yim posted a new video to YouTube in which she reads fans’ comments on social media in which they try to get her to date them. It’s described as follows:
New video on people and their attempts for a date on my social media. Similar to the Mean Tweets and Creepy DMs. Let me know if you like this type of video as well. A for effort with these fearless people, I guess.
